Spurring on the shots | Manhattan Times

As of May 10, more than 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York City.

In an effort to get even more vaccinated, the city is rolling out freebies and incentives.

Moving forward, residents who get the shot will be offered free tickets to the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden, New York City Aquarium, Lincoln Center, New York City Football Club, Brooklyn Cyclones and other attractions, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

“Anyone who’s not gotten vaccinated, now is the time. And we want to make it easier and we want to make it fun, and we want to give you some incentive,” de Blasio said.

“We’re going to be giving out the details in the next few days, but, from this point on, there’ll be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated. And we want people to know it’s time and it’s going to just make it so much better for everyone else, too,” he added. “Each additional person that gets vaccinated helps us move everything else forward.”

Previously, the New York Yankees and New York Mets announced that fans would receive free tickets to a ballgame if they got vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, which have been serving as vaccination sites since February.

Beginning on May 19th, fans who receive a Johnson & Johnson shot at the stadium before a home baseball game will receive a voucher for tickets to an upcoming game.

