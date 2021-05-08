The Uptown Tweet of the Week: A Miracle On 181st Street

Just call it a miracle on 181st Street! The busway is OPEN and we're getting residents in Washington Heights where they need to go quickly and efficiently. Let's roll! pic.twitter.com/aWOLGeSWDy — City of New York (@nycgov) May 7, 2021

181 will never be the same again. The 181 Busway is in effect people. Going forward, the 181st Street busway will be only available to buses, trucks and emergency vehicles. It will be strictly off-limits to cars, taxis and other private vehicles. The route runs from BWAY to Amsterdam and it promises to speed up the commute of an estimated almost 70K bus passengers daily. What are your thoughts familia? Yay or nay to the busway?

