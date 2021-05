UC Must-See: John Oliver Brings The Receipts On Covid Vaccines

Listen up folks, we NEED to get vaccinated. Don’t let the naysayers and the no nothings stop you from doing what needs to be done. Please check out and share this excellent and hilarious COVID 19 vaccine deep dive by the always astute and funny John Oliver.

