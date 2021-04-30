$28.6 billion in assistance to restaurant industry | Bronx Free Press

Posted on April 30, 2021
La Marina

Get it while it’s hot.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is serving up $28.6 billion in direct relief to restaurants and food establishments – with registration opening this week and funds being disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible applicants.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) was designed to provide direct relief to an industry that has been economically devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The registration portal will open on Fri., April 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT and applications will open on Mon., May 3, 2021, at noon EDT for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

For more: https://www.sba.gov/

