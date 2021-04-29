Dining curfews to be lifted starting May 17 | Manhattan Times

Pull up a seat.

Starting May 3, seating at bars will be allowed in New York City, the only part of the state where it has still been prohibited.

The announcement was part of a new loosening of restrictions around food and beverage service made official this week on April 28.

New York State will end its 12 a.m. midnight curfew for outdoor dining on May 17 and for indoor dining beginning May 31, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

In addition, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative Covid-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted May 31.

Read more: Dining curfews to be lifted starting May 17 | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.