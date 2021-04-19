UC Love: Fort Tryon Park

(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

The Fort Tryon Park Trust made a film to celebrate Fort Tryon Park’s 85th Anniversary Year and its impact on the lives of New Yorkers. The film showcases this New York City public park’s amazing landscapes, diverse features, and stories from Fort Tryon Park Trust founders Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Adrian Benepe, and other park luminaries. Travel through the park’s eight decades and hear about the essential role of the Tryon Park Trust in the reclamation of the park following the fiscal crisis of the 70s.

