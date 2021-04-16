The Uptown Tweet of the Week: In The Heights Is Coming Home…

Posted on April 16, 2021

Say word? The World Premiere of In The Heights will be at the United Palace in Washington Heights. The film will also screen simultaneously at multiple outdoor locations across all 5 boroughs! We cannot wait. How about y’all?

