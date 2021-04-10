Citi Bike expands in Inwood, Washington Heights | Manhattan Times

Get ready to ride.

Bicycle enthusiasts living uptown have new reason to celebrate, as Citi Bike has expanded its bike share service into Inwood and Washington Heights for the first time.

The expansion will bring 36 new Citi Bike stations into Northern Manhattan, increasing the bike share service’s coverage area across the entire island of Manhattan.

Operated by Lyft, Citi Bike now has 20,000 bikes in its New York City fleet, making it the largest bike share system in the world outside of China.

On April 7, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) joined City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez, bike share advocates and community-based organizations at an Inwood event to celebrate the expansion.

Rodríguez hailed the arrival of bike share services as a transportation alternative in typically underserved communities.

“Our next goal should be to ensure that we’re making these bikes affordable to the local communities,” he said.

“As the weather gets warmer I suspect we will see an influx in bike ridership across the city. This ridership increase must also be met with additional bike lanes, bus lanes, Open Streets and pedestrian plazas to ensure pedestrians and cyclists remain safe,” said Rodríguez.

