Uptown On TV 📺: Godfather of Harlem Returns

Oh snap, the simply incredible Godfather of Harlem returns to Epix on April 18. The critically acclaimed show is an absolute must-watch that brings the Harlem of yesteryear to life. Godfather of Harlem tells the epic tale of one of the greatest Harlem hustlers of all time, Bumpy Johnson.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finds Bumpy Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964.

S/O to the excellent ensemble cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Giancarlo Esposito, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigel Thatch as well as Washington Heights’ very own Elvis Nolasco. So get to binging the first season ASAP so you won’t get left behind. You have been warned.

