TheGram: #LasCausalesVan

You may or may not know this but Abortion is totally illegal in the Dominican Republic. Yup, in all circumstances. Yes, even when the life of the pregnant woman or girl is in danger. Yes, in the case of rape or incest too. Yes, even when it is not a viable pregnancy. The DR is one of the few countries in the world that has a complete ban on abortion, without an exception for saving maternal life. That’s insane and anti-women. Period. But thankfully, there is a burgeoning, women-led movement on the island to change that sad state of affairs. The call is to add “Las 3 Causales” to the penal code of the Dominican Republic, which will allow for abortions under the 3 aforementioned circumstances. This needs to happen familia.

S/O to Gerry Isabelle of @dominicanabroad for putting together this useful guide to understanding the movement.

Support their GoFundMe Page: LasCausalesVan

