New opt-in period announced for classroom learning | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

There’s still time.

Public school students who want to choose in-person learning now have another opportunity to opt in.

The city is opening a new opt-in period, which will run from Wednesday, March 24 through Wednesday, April 7. Students currently engaged in fully remote learning can indicate an interest in returning to classroom instruction.

The announcement was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidelines that reduced the recommended social distancing between students from six feet to three feet.

“This obviously opens up a world of possibilities for bringing kids back,” de Blasio said at a media briefing. Though he cautioned there were “a lot of details to be worked out,” the mayor said his administration would “work with educators, work with principals and teachers work with the unions, work with health care experts to determine the best way to implement all this.”

Additional students from elementary school, 3-K and Pre-K and special education D75 schools would be brought into the classroom first, de Blasio said.

