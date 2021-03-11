Uptown Tonight – Vaccination vs. Variants: What’s next in NYC’s final big pandemic push

Join Councilmen Mark Levine for a live-streamed Q&A with Dr. Craig Spencer – a nationally renowned expert in global pandemics. They will take questions on the current state of NYC’s vaccination effort, what you should do after you get vaccinated, and other important Covid related topics. Get informed, get vaccinated. Check this out tonight!

RSVP: Uptown Tonight – Vaccination vs. Variants: What’s next in NYC’s final big pandemic push

