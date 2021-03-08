Shear Will | Manhattan Times

Posted on March 8, 2021

By Emily Nadal

Lenin Sánchez has lived in Washington Heights his whole life.

Except for the two years he spent at boarding school in Georgia as a teenager.

It was at the all-boys high school that he picked up hair cutting.

“I just winged it,” said Sánchez.

He found willing would-be clients among his fellow students, especially those whose hair texture proved a challenge to manage for local barbers.

“[They] would end up having patches in their hair,” recalled Sánchez. “It started bothering me.”

While he had no formal training, he was convinced he could do better.

