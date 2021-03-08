Shear Will | Manhattan Times

By Emily Nadal

Lenin Sánchez has lived in Washington Heights his whole life.

Except for the two years he spent at boarding school in Georgia as a teenager.

It was at the all-boys high school that he picked up hair cutting.

“I just winged it,” said Sánchez.

He found willing would-be clients among his fellow students, especially those whose hair texture proved a challenge to manage for local barbers.

“[They] would end up having patches in their hair,” recalled Sánchez. “It started bothering me.”

While he had no formal training, he was convinced he could do better.

