Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico

In this new original documentary from theGrio, senior correspondent Natasha S. Alford (@natashasalford), traveled to Loiza, Puerto Rico during the 2019 summer of political unrest, where protesters ousted their governor. Through interviews with locals residents, scholars, and historians, Alford tells the story of an “Afro-LatinX Revolution.”

Latin America and the Caribbean received 95 percent of the Africans stolen during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But what does it mean to be a descendent of those Africans today, in a world where more voices are calling out racism in Latin America? Why do some Black Latinos call themselves “Afro-LatinX” and why do some others dislike the term? And do Afro-Puerto Ricans face similar struggles with policing, discrimination, and economic inequality as Black Americans outside of the island.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.