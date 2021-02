The Tweet of the Week: 500 K & Counting

It's impossible to comprehend 500,000 deaths. I read about those who have died. Look into their eyes in pictures. I start with 1 person, then 2, then more, imagining a chain of pain so long it feels unending. To those who've lost loved ones, I send deep condolences. I see you. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 21, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.