Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Keep Your Foot on the Rose Petal

Posted on February 18, 2021

In this episode the group talks about what they did on Valentine’s Day and Rachel taking a lengthy trip to the Catskills for a voiceover audition. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on Michael B. Jordan’s romantic Valentine’s Day aquarium date, the new dating trend known as Fauci-ing, and the Gorilla Glue girl getting an agent. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank explains the strange origins of Valentine’s Day.

