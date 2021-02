The Tweet of the Week: Burn, GOP, Burn

A party with no values other than beating the other side isn’t a real political party, it’s a cartel. No one asks OPEC what higher good it serves. It sells oil. Same with @GOP There are bowling clubs with more moral purpose. Burn the hollow shell to the ground. Start over. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) February 10, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.