The Tweet of the Week: #Facts

Republicans called the valid votes of Black, brown and Indigenous voters across this country “fraud” because they couldn’t believe that, in the middle of a pandemic, we overcame all of their attempts to disenfranchise us. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 16, 2021

