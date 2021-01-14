Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Ball Drop

Posted on January 14, 2021

On this episode of Latinos Out Loud the crew talks about what they all did on New Year’s including the big announcement of Jaime getting engaged. They also discuss their thoughts about the storming of the United States Capitol. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on someone writing TRUMP on a manatee, Kanye and Kim divorcing, and actor Armie Hammer’s cannibalistic pillow talk. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank explains what the 100th Monkey Effect is.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

UC - Latinos Out Loud

Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – The Grand Finale

November 24, 2017

Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – GENTI-Fried Plantains

October 4, 2019
Ydanis Speaks - UC

Ydanis Speaks: To help our city after Hurricane Sandy, support small and local businesses

November 21, 2012