Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Ball Drop

On this episode of Latinos Out Loud the crew talks about what they all did on New Year’s including the big announcement of Jaime getting engaged. They also discuss their thoughts about the storming of the United States Capitol. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on someone writing TRUMP on a manatee, Kanye and Kim divorcing, and actor Armie Hammer’s cannibalistic pillow talk. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank explains what the 100th Monkey Effect is.

