UC Must-Reads: American Exceptionalism Is Getting You Killed

Make no mistake about it, there was an attempted coup in the United States of America earlier this week. It may have failed, but nonetheless, an insurrectionist mob instigated by Donald Trump attacked and ransacked the Capitol Building as the very act of certifying the election was taking place. This was a blow to our democracy. We are not in the clear yet. As always, Indi Samarajiva breaks down our perilous situation with brilliance, insight and without mincing words.

This is just a taste…

“America is wholly unprepared to defend itself against its greatest threat, which is white America. Your intelligence services merrily drone an ‘Allahu akbar’ from 10,000 miles away but won’t track public Facebook events in their own city. Your security forces are more likely to join white terrorists than to resist them. Your cops and and border police are the same, they’re offensive forces pointed at brown and black people. When it comes to the actual threats America faces, your ‘defenses’ are more likely to turn against you than help.”

