Uptown Time Machine: In The Heights Final Broadway Show

Our Uptown Time Machine takes us back to January 9, 2011 to the final In The Heights showing on Broadway. Uptown own’s Lin-Manuel Miranda rapped his speech and dropped some prophetic gems. Check it out…

