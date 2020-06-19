Happy Emancipation Day!

It’s #Juneteenth y’all. On June 19, 1865, almost 3 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the enslaved people of Texas were informed that slavery was no longer the law of the land. The holiday is celebrated globally but it has added resonance in these turbulent times. Remember this though, Abe Lincoln did not free anyone, Black people freed themselves. Juneteenth commemorates the struggle to make Black Lives Matter, it is a struggle that continues today. Let’s Get FREE!

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.