Happy Emancipation Day!

Posted on June 19, 2020

It’s #Juneteenth y’all. On June 19, 1865, almost 3 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the enslaved people of Texas were informed that slavery was no longer the law of the land. The holiday is celebrated globally but it has added resonance in these turbulent times. Remember this though, Abe Lincoln did not free anyone, Black people freed themselves. Juneteenth commemorates the struggle to make Black Lives Matter, it is a struggle that continues today. Let’s Get FREE!

UC - BLM Uptown - Dyckman

