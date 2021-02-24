UC Love: Snowfall Season Four Kicks Off Tonight

Today is the day familia… Season 4 of Snowfall kicks off tonight at 10 pm est with 2 brand new, back to back, episodes. Snowfall teleports viewers to the mid 80’s as the crack cocaine epidemic is starting to utterly devastate Los Angeles. Created by John Singleton (RIP) & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall also shines a light on the role the CIA played in this sordid chapter of American history. This is must-watch TV, don’t miss!

