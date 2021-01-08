Go Fund Me Spotlight: Fire on Post Ave

A Word From The Organizers:

Earlier this week our neighbors at 74-78 Post Avenue suffered a devastating fire. 35 adults and 16 children have been displaced and many lost everything. We are blessed that no one was seriously hurt or injured. As these families begin to build back we have come together to assist with basic necessities, food, clothing, and furniture. Due to concerns with COVID-19 we are not taking material donations and instead ask our community to be as generous as possible given the hard financial realities we are all facing. During these difficult times, we only have each other to lean on, your donation will go a long way in supporting these families. Thank you!

SUPPORT: Go Fund Me Spotlight: Fire on Post Ave

