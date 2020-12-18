Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Holiday Savings

On this episode of Latinos Out Loud, Jaime buys a Christmas tree, Frank gets excited about basketball being back, and Rachel shouts out the HBO Latino Standup Competition. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the Cleveland Indians changing their name, a woman suing her boyfriend for not proposing after 8 years, and a NYC paramedic worrying about losing her job because she has an OnlyFans account. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank explains how Bill Gates is investing millions of dollars to create GMO Mosquitoes to eventually Vaccinate the whole world. On a special edition of MOMEDY, Rachel gives advice to other moms about how to prepare for Christmas this year.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.