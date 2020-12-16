Go Fund Me Spotlight: Uptown Christmas Cash Relief Fund

The Uptown Restaurant Holiday Relief Fund is a fund that will support restaurant owners in helping the employees that have helped them the most during the pandemic and have been affected by the lockdowns during the pandemic.

On Sunday, Dec 20th, the fundraiser will come to an end. Once we meet our goal to support all the important holiday community initiatives, we will share testimonials of the families we helped vs. taking photos in an effort to respect the struggles of the families we are helping.

