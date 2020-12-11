Spread Love: Shop & Sip Harlem

Listen up familia, Shop & SIP Harlem is that wave. Treat a friend, then treat yourself at Shop & Sip Harlem. Shop your favorite Black-owned businesses in Harlem, then sip a complimentary* Maker’s Mark cocktail for holiday cheer.

For more info: Spread Love: Shop & Sip Harlem

SHOP:

Frederick Benjamin

shop.frederickbenjamin.com

Harlem Haberdashery

245 Lenox Ave

harlemhaberdashery.com

ImaniLia Fashions

imanilia.com

NiLu

191 Lenox Ave

shopnilu.com

SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTexturedBAR

115 Edgecombe Ave

simpleebeautiful.com

Harlem’s Heaven Hats

2538 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd

www.harlemsheaven.com

Ruth Nathan’s

Soular Powered

Society 6/Reynoir

Sylvia’s Restaurant

328 Malcolm X Blvd

www.sylviasrestaurant.com

The Brownstone

24 E 125th St

thebrownstonewoman.com

Totton Body Lab

www.neiltotton.com

Wines by Mozel

2254 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd

winesbymozel.com

SIP:

67 Orange St

2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd

67orangestreet.com

The MM’s Spice:

-Maker’s Mark Bourbon

-Allspice Dram

-Maple Syrup

-Orange Bitters

-Angostura Bitters

-Cardamom Bitters

-Smoked Rosemary

-Garnished w/ Cloves

Cove Lounge

325 Lenox Ave

covelounge.com

Bojangles:

-Maker’s Mark Bourbon

-Bailey’s

-Coco Lopez

-Cinnamon

-Heavy cream

Ponty Bistro

2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

pontybistroharlem.com

Makers Mark Holiday Smash:

-Makers Mark Bourbon

-Hibiscus (Bissap) juice

-Lemon Juice

-Simple Syrup

-Ginger Beer

Renaissance Harlem

2245 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

renaissance-harlem.com

Makers Mark Holiday Smash (as served at Ponty Bistro)

Ruby’s Vintage/Sexy Taco

2340 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

rubysvintageharlem.com

The Harlem Hancock:

-Makers Mark Bourbon

-Punte Mes

-Blanc Vermouth

-Benedictine

-Angostura Bitters

Settepani

196 Malcolm X Blvd

settepani.com

Zucca Ferro

-Makers Mark Bourbon

-Pumpkin Purée

-Lemon

-Simple Syrup

Sylvia’s Restaurant

328 Malcolm X Blvd

sylviasrestaurant.com

Uptown Maker’s and Shakers:

-Maker’s Mark Bourbon

-Sylvia’s Signature Uptown Lemonade

-Ice Tea

-Ginger

-Lemon

The Row

2374 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr Blvd

www.therowharlem.com

-Marker’s Mark Bourbon

-Blood Orange

-Bitters

-Orange Bitters

-Agave

-Club Soda

*To receive complimentary cocktail must show a copy of your receipt from participating shops above to participating restaurants above. Cocktails may be redeemed 12/11/20-12/13/20. While supplies last. Promotion ends 12/13/20. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Food purchase must accompany complimentary cocktail. Please drink responsibly.

Save $5 with promo code: MAKERSEH on Drizly.com

Courtesy of Drizly. Must be 21+. First Time Users only. Subject to applicable law, offer valid off your order total or your shipping fee or delivery fee. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Expires 12/31/2020

For more info: Spread Love: Shop & Sip Harlem

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.