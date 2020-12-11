Listen up familia, Shop & SIP Harlem is that wave. Treat a friend, then treat yourself at Shop & Sip Harlem. Shop your favorite Black-owned businesses in Harlem, then sip a complimentary* Maker’s Mark cocktail for holiday cheer.
For more info: Spread Love: Shop & Sip Harlem
SHOP:
Frederick Benjamin
Harlem Haberdashery
245 Lenox Ave
ImaniLia Fashions
NiLu
191 Lenox Ave
SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTexturedBAR
115 Edgecombe Ave
Harlem’s Heaven Hats
2538 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd
Ruth Nathan’s
Soular Powered
Society 6/Reynoir
Sylvia’s Restaurant
328 Malcolm X Blvd
The Brownstone
24 E 125th St
Totton Body Lab
Wines by Mozel
2254 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd
SIP:
67 Orange St
2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd
The MM’s Spice:
-Maker’s Mark Bourbon
-Allspice Dram
-Maple Syrup
-Orange Bitters
-Angostura Bitters
-Cardamom Bitters
-Smoked Rosemary
-Garnished w/ Cloves
Cove Lounge
325 Lenox Ave
Bojangles:
-Maker’s Mark Bourbon
-Bailey’s
-Coco Lopez
-Cinnamon
-Heavy cream
Ponty Bistro
2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
Makers Mark Holiday Smash:
-Makers Mark Bourbon
-Hibiscus (Bissap) juice
-Lemon Juice
-Simple Syrup
-Ginger Beer
Renaissance Harlem
2245 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
Makers Mark Holiday Smash (as served at Ponty Bistro)
Ruby’s Vintage/Sexy Taco
2340 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd
The Harlem Hancock:
-Makers Mark Bourbon
-Punte Mes
-Blanc Vermouth
-Benedictine
-Angostura Bitters
Settepani
196 Malcolm X Blvd
Zucca Ferro
-Makers Mark Bourbon
-Pumpkin Purée
-Lemon
-Simple Syrup
Sylvia’s Restaurant
328 Malcolm X Blvd
Uptown Maker’s and Shakers:
-Maker’s Mark Bourbon
-Sylvia’s Signature Uptown Lemonade
-Ice Tea
-Ginger
-Lemon
The Row
2374 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr Blvd
-Marker’s Mark Bourbon
-Blood Orange
-Bitters
-Orange Bitters
-Agave
-Club Soda
*To receive complimentary cocktail must show a copy of your receipt from participating shops above to participating restaurants above. Cocktails may be redeemed 12/11/20-12/13/20. While supplies last. Promotion ends 12/13/20. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Food purchase must accompany complimentary cocktail. Please drink responsibly.
Save $5 with promo code: MAKERSEH on Drizly.com
Courtesy of Drizly. Must be 21+. First Time Users only. Subject to applicable law, offer valid off your order total or your shipping fee or delivery fee. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Expires 12/31/2020
