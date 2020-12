Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – DIMELO BIZCOCHO

In this episode, the LOL crew talk to entrepreneur and creator of Angela’s Dominican Cake Mix, Roseangela Rosario, about how her product is making it possible for people to make their own Dominican cakes at home, how she got the love of baking from her mother, and what the future holds for her Dominican cake empire.

