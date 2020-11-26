Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Bad Punny

In this episode the crew talks about Rachel shooting a film in Staten Island, Jaime not having turkey for Thanksgiving this year, and Frank’s mother coming back from DR with Dominican goodies. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on Bad Bunny getting a positive Covid diagnosis, a swingers party getting shut down in Queens, and a restaurant that wants customers to pay fifty dollars for a Covid test before dining. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank explains what the “Dark Winter” is.

