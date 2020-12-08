The Fix: Lexiglass – Pad EP

Oh snap, guess whose back. The dynamic duo of Lexiglass are back with another gem, the Pad EP. This is raw, undiluted instrumental Hip-Hop that you can really vibe with. Check it out below and then spread the #UptownLove and purchase the project. Remember, if we don’t support our art. Who will?

<a href="https://lexiglass.bandcamp.com/album/pad-ep">Pad EP by Lexiglass</a>

