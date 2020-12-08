The Fix: Lexiglass – Pad EP

Posted on December 8, 2020

Oh snap, guess whose back. The dynamic duo of Lexiglass are back with another gem, the Pad EP. This is raw, undiluted instrumental Hip-Hop that you can really vibe with. Check it out below and then spread the #UptownLove and purchase the project. Remember, if we don’t support our art. Who will?

