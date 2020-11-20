Uptown Books: Different Differenter

Written by local author and social justice media maker Jyoti Gupta and illustrated by Tarannum Pasricha, Different Differenter is an activity book that introduces skin color to children in a healthy way. When young children begin to observe differences in skin color, their questions on the subject demand simple yet accurate responses. Jyoti’s arts-based book takes you on a playful and creative discovery to find answers that work for you and your family—while thoughtfully introducing facts of history and 15-plus new words. This makes the perfect gift for the young ones in your family. Click below and use the code UPTOWNBOOKS to get %15 off your purchase.
