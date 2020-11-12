Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – ELECT-ile Dysfunction or We Had A Massive Election

In this episode the crew talk about everything that happened during Election Week: the celebrations on the streets of NYC, the first female/POC Vice President, and President Trump being a sore loser. In this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime breaks down the new potential Coronavirus vaccine and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek passing away. In honor of Alex Trebek, Rachel hosts a very special installment of LOLeopardy, where she asks Jaime and Frank questions from old Jeopardy episodes. In this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank tells us about the frightening possibility of the world having two Donald Trumps.

