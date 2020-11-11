11/13/20: De Lo Mio On HBO Latino

Posted on November 11, 2020

That’s right familia, tune into HBO Latino at 8:15 pm est on Friday, November 13 to see the much anticipated De Lo Mio. The film is directed by Diana Peralta and stars Sasha Merci and Dee Nasty. You can catch it at HBO MAX afterwards.

Two sisters, raised in NYC, return to the Dominican Republic to reunite with their estranged brother as they clean out their grandmother’s home. But emotions run high as the siblings lose their final connections to their motherland.

Inwood Hill Park - Dominican & American Flags
(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

