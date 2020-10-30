Marcus Samuelsson: Erasing Black Culinary History Ignores ‘The Soul Of American Food’ | NPR

Please do yourself a favor and check out this fantastic NPR piece on the one and only Chef Marcus Samuelsson and his profound love of Harlem especially during a pandemic. The interview is a must-listen that also delves into the acclaimed chef’s new book, The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.

For more: Marcus Samuelsson: Erasing Black Culinary History Ignores ‘The Soul Of American Food’ | NPR

