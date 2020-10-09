Uptown Love: Harlem Restaurant Week Fall 2020

As restaurants came out of the mandatory COVID lockdown, Harlem’s hospitality landscape, while badly shaken, was largely standing. The uptown dining landscape that had experienced significant growth over the past 10 – 15 years found that the community it served was willing and able to support it during challenging times. And as restaurants held on through the Summer and now enter the cold months, Harlem Restaurant Week returns for its 11th consecutive season as the only Restaurant Week Program in a New York City neighborhood this Fall. The program, which will take place from October 19th to 31st, is partially a celebration of this feat and a welcoming invitation to the rest of the city to see why this special village has such an enduring spirit. With that said, Spread that Uptown Love and support Harlem Restaurant Week 2020.

For more: Uptown Love: Harlem Restaurant Week Fall 2020

