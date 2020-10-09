Say Word: PTP’s Mino Lora is running for NYC City Council seat District 11 in the Bronx

This is a big deal people. Our sister and Uptown luminary, Mino Lora, is running for NYC City Council seat District 11 in the Bronx. Mino founded the ​People’s Theatre Project​, a theatre and social justice nonprofit, with $400, it now employs a staff of 20 and serves 1,000 young people annually with an operating budget of $1 million. Her platform is focused on justice for all: racial justice, justice for immigrants, health justice, economic justice, housing justice, education justice, cultural justice and criminal justice reform.

Lora has entered the race strong. Before her public launch, Mino’s deep connection to her community and district garnered 200 donors, more than $17,000 in donations, and exceeded the in-district support required to qualify for city matching funds. With those matching funds, Lora’s fundraising total will exceed $115,000.

“This pandemic made clear who actually rises to the occasion in times of crisis ​- it’s us. The people. W​ e are a community of dreamers and doers who make the Bronx home and keep this city running. This campaign is fueled by our joy, our pain, and our passion. As your Councilwoman, I will bring this fire to City Hall.” says Lora.

Lora, whose career spans decades in education, the arts, and community-building, is looking to represent a district that is predominantly working-class and people of color, with a significant Latino and immigrant population. The district spans seven different culturally rich, racially and ethnically diverse communities: Bedford Park, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Riverdale, Van Cortlandt Village, Wakefield, and Woodlawn.

Lora has a long history of working collaboratively across organizations and agencies, with elected officials, school administrators, community-based arts groups, and social service nonprofits to create the sort of critical change she encourages her students to envision for the world.

For more: https://minoforthebronx.com

