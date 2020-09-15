Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Latinos (Lambónes) For Trump

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I am writing this on Tuesday, September 15, on the very first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Why it starts mid-month is beyond me, but I digress. I am loathe to begin such an important month with an extended and fervent intra-Latino gripe but alas, I must. I can no longer remain silent. I have had it with those misguided souls collectively known as Latinos For Trump.

Dictionary.com defines lambón as an insulting Spanish word that variously refer to a “suck-up,” “kiss-ass,” “creep,” or “freeloader.” The word is more than apt for the small but vocal contingent known as the aforementioned Latinos For Trump who will be unceremoniously discarded by conservatives as soon as they are no longer needed.

These folks will have you believe that you are not really hearing the words that come out of the mouth of the tyrant. That in his heart he is not a racist. No, the only reason you abhor Donald Trump, they will tell you, is the way he is misrepresented by the media. You have been brainwashed by the Democratic Party and Trump is nowhere as bad as he is made to seem they will add. First of all, if you look at Trump with that absurd fake tan, the whatever that is that is on his head, and the vocabulary of a not-so-bright child, and you are not instantly repulsed, then there is something seriously wrong with you.

The Democratic Party has some serious deficiencies, but the GOP has devolved into a “White Identity Cult” in the words of the always erudite Tim Wise. To support them is to support the oppression of your own people. Children in cages, the throwing of paper towels to Puerto Ricans after those devastating hurricanes. Calling Mexican rapists but designating White Supremacists as “very fine people.” Calling our countries s-hole countries. The list goes on ad infinitum. Biden is far from the ideal candidate, but Trump represents an existential threat to the American Experiment. World renowned linguist and scholar Noam Chomsky refers to the Republican Party as “the most dangerous organisation in human history” and we could not agree more. Lambones be damned!

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

