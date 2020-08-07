UC Must-Reads: How the Pandemic Defeated America

So much winning. The Ottoman Empire was once known as the sick man of Europe. In that same vein, the U.S. can be considered the sick man of the first world. We are the only developed nation to still be in the throes of the pandemic after 4 months. Of course all those other countries don’t have a sociopath and an imbecile as their commander-in-chief. Ed Yong writing in The Atlantic pens an absolute must read on how the pandemic defeated America.

