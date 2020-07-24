Landlord-tenant mediation program launched | Bronx Free Press

A new program aims to provide housing security to tenants across the city facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting immediately, the Citywide Landlord-Tenant Mediation Project will serve hundreds of New Yorkers each month by addressing rent-related issues in a mediation setting, outside of the housing court system, with a focus on hardest-hit communities.

The non-profit Community Dispute Resolution Centers (CDRCs) will assist tenants and small landlords in finding solutions to rental issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to resolve cases before they reach litigation and avoid the long-term effects of an eviction proceeding which can lead to displacement for vulnerable tenants and limit future housing options, said de Blasio, who announced the program during a media briefing on Tuesday.

For more, please visit nyc.gov/hpd

