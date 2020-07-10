Go Behind the Scenes of the In the Heights Movie | Town & Country

View this post on Instagram

That’s a official wrap of principal photography on #InTheHeightsMovie I can’t put into words the special time we all just experienced this summer so I won’t even try. Instead I can’t wait for you all to feel it through the movie when you get to see it next summer. The love, the community, the songs, our cast, our crew… each leaves huge imprints onto the picture and straight to your homecourt. Then you’ll feel what I feel right now. When the Sun goes down on production the Sun comes up to the edit room with a new born baby and heart full of the Heights. Also: I can’t show that many pictures… so I just picked the ones that show the least ha. More to come….