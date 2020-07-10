Go Behind the Scenes of the In the Heights Movie | Town & Country

Posted on July 10, 2020

Being that the In The Heights film has been postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic. Damn you pandemic. What else are you going take away from us? But I digress. Town & Country Magazine gave us our In The Heights fix by taking us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the much anticipated film.

Check out: Go Behind the Scenes of the In the Heights Movie | Town & Country

