A “blended” back to school | Bronx Free Press

A "blended" back to school

It’ll be an autumn to remember.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his administration’s plan to reopen public schools in September, which includes a combination of remote and in-person learning and the staggering of schedules to allow for social distancing.

Most students would attend classes in their school building two or three days per week, de Blasio said, with most classrooms containing a maximum of 12 kids at a time. The rest of the week would be used for remote learning.

“Of course, we understand some families will choose remote learning as the only option… and they have every right to do that, and we’ll be ready. But, basically, this blended model, this kind of split-schedule model is what we can do under current conditions,” de Blasio said. “And then, let’s hope and pray science helps us out with a vaccine, with a cure, treatment, the things that will allow us to go farther.”

