From Little Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 With Love

Posted on March 23, 2021

So while the moniker Little Dominican Republic has been an official thing since 2018, the neighborhood nickname just made it to Google Maps in recent months. Little Dominican Republic runs from 145th Street to the tip of Manhattan at 220th Street. So say with pride mi gente, I’m from Little Dominican Republic. Shout out to the homie Rick H. for putting us on.

