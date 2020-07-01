Uptown On TV 📺: Big Dogs On Amazon Prime

Posted on July 1, 2020

S/O to Washington Heights’ very own Manny Perez on his latest project, Big Dogs. Brett Cullen, Manny Perez and Michael Rabe star in the latest crime drama series. Big Dogs exists in an alternate reality of New York City that sounds a lot like the one we are about to be living in. Businesses are shuttered, crime is rampant, black markets thrive. Drugs are run via taxis and detectives use taxis for undercover teams trying to rein in the chaos.

All Episodes Now Available on Prime Video & Tubi.

