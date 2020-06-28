View this post on Instagram

On Leap Day 2020, Seph asked Logan to marry him, and Logan said yes. This makes them the first couple in history to get engaged on top of The Little Red Lighthouse. I’ve seen enough in the 99 years I’ve been on this shore to know that this is a moment to celebrate. Love is love is love is love!! Happy Pride, New York City! 🌈 ❤️ 🌈 . . 📸: @vincesmithphoto @vincesmithhairexperience . . @lobear725 @sephstanek #happypride #gaypride #newyorkcitypride #nycpride #pride2020 #nyc #littleredlighthouse #loveisloveislove #raw_lighthouses