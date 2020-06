Critica.NYC: Global Pandemic and the 2020 Uprisings

Our founder Led Black was recently featured on the Critica.NYC show on MNN. He was on an illustrious panel that also featured Loira Limbal and Brujas of Brooklyn. Shout out to Raquel Batista for hosting the important discussion.

