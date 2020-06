The Uptown Tweet of the Week: A Beautiful Day Uptown

Today was a beautiful day in Upper Manhattan. A big group of us marched from Washington Heights to East Harlem/El Barrio to show that #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H1VN0vIGCN — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) June 15, 2020

