UC Must-Reads: Confessions of a Former Bastard Cop

Listen up folks, you absolutely need to read Confessions of a Former Bastard Cop by a former California police officer. Even with all videos that we have seen recently about abhorrent police behavior, this article is an eye-opener. Without trying to make excuses, the writer takes a deep dive that offers a behind-the-scenes look that illuminates why the system is broken and how it can be remade.

“American policing is a thick blue tumor strangling the life from our communities and if you don’t believe it when the poor and the marginalized say it, if you don’t believe it when you see cops across the country shooting journalists with less-lethal bullets and caustic chemicals, maybe you’ll believe it when you hear it straight from the pig’s mouth.”

