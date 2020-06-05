Neighborhoods regroup and rebuild ‎after violent night | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg‎ McQueen

David Caba watched social media videos of fires and looting in the Bronx on Monday night and could only shake his head in dismay. The shocking images reminded him of the borough’s darker days during the 80’s, he said.

“People worked hard to build the Bronx back up, and now you saw it being torn down again,” said Caba, who is Program Director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (BRAG), a “violence interruption” group that works to diffuse community hostility.

Chaos broke out that evening along Burnside Avenue and Fordham Road, as numerous stores were looted and severely damaged, fires were set and NYPD officers were attacked during a night of unrest amid widespread street protests against police violence.

“I thought, these are neighborhoods already reeling from coronavirus, and now these residents and storeowners have one more hardship to deal with,” Caba said.

He insisted that those responsible for the violence and property damage were likely not from the area.

Read more: Neighborhoods regroup and rebuild ‎after violent night | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.