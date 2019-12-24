Uptown Video: All For 1 – Morningside Park

Shout out once again to Nike and NYC Parks for producing this excellent video series that highlights NYC’s outstanding greenspaces. Next up to bat is Morningside Park in Harlem. Evlo, who still lives across the street from Morningside, grew up in the park. It was the first place he was able to ride bikes, run, and have the feeling of freedom in a city that can sometimes feel heavy. Ben Shupp is the gardener at Morningside Park and knows every block of it like the back of his hand. His work is vital – nurturing and sustaining an outdoor environment where anyone can escape the rigor of living in a densely populated city. Whether it’s bird watching, basketball, or epic summer barbecues, there’s something for everyone at Morningside.

