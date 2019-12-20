Uptown Video: All For 1 – Inwood Hill Park

Say word? Nike has teamed up with the NYC Parks Department to release a limited footwear and apparel collection that pays homage to some of the most important public spaces in the city as well as the unsung heroes who help keep these spaces in great condition. From basketball and handball courts, to beaches and lakes, NYC Parks help maintain these amazing locations for all New Yorkers to play. Our very own Inwood Hill Park is featured in one of the cool videos. The video highlights Sagrario Almonte who has worked for the Parks Department for 18 years and is committed to making playgrounds safe for children and families. You can purchase the footwear and apparel at the Power Foot Locker on 181st.

